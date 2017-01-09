TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has more Instagram followers than several Bollywood stars

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi has hit over three million Instagram followers. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi has hit over three million Instagram followers.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi is not just the television queen but has proven that she is a favourite face on Instagram too. Divyanka aka Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein now has three million Instagram followers. She has left behind not only her television contemporaries, but also several Bollywood stars like Sushant Singh Rajput and Harshvardhan Kapoor, by a huge margin. She now shares the same number with Sidharth malhotra, on the popular photo-sharing medium.

Divyanka is also ahead of Bollywood starlets Disha Patani and Saiyami Kher. On small screen, actor Mouni Roy is at the second spot with 2.1 million followers. Other TV actors popular on Instagram are Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani and Rubina Dilaik.

From sharing candid moments from her long-awaited honeymoon to clicks from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka likes to keep her fans updated about all the happenings in her life. Divyanka doesn’t speak much about her personal life on camera, but her pictures do the major talking for her. She definitely doesn’t shy away from posting photos with husband Vivek Dahiya, leaving her fans in awe. The couple’s latest pictures from their Europe tour left her followers gushing.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya got married in Bhopal in July 2016. Their reception took place in Chandigarh. Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya got married in Bhopal in July 2016. Their reception took place in Chandigarh.

Divyanka’s Instagram account was the centre of attraction for fans and media alike during her wedding too. Divyanka tied the knot with fellow co-star Vivek last year and the clicks from her big day flooded the internet in no time, keeping her dream wedding at top of the trends for several days.

Also a hit among the fans are her images with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars. It is a fact that Divyanka gets along with the entire cast of the popular TV show and for anyone who doubts that, her selfies with actors Karan Patel, Anita, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma and Ruhanika Dhawan are enough proof.

Here are some of her most-liked Instagram pictures:

Divyanka had also became one of the highest paid television actor in 2016. As per industry reports, she gets paid anywhere around a lakh per episode. That’s surely some star-power!

