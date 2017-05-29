Divyanka Tripathi’s Star Parivaar 2017 performance was better than Nach Baliye 8. Watch videos, photos

Divyanka Tripathi and Drashti Dhami presented a ‘fire and ice’ performance at the Star Parivaar Awards 2017. Divyanka Tripathi and Drashti Dhami presented a ‘fire and ice’ performance at the Star Parivaar Awards 2017.

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was aired on Star Plus last night. And out of the several things, the big winners and the glittering show, one thing that left fans asking for more is Divyanka Tripathi’s onstage performance. Dressed in a white and blue attire, this television queen was like a breath of fresh air as she burned the dance floor with her charm and perfect moves. In one of the segments of the performance, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was accompanied by Drashti Dhami, who is currently seen in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Divyanka chose the melodious song “O Re Piya” from Madhuri Dixit starrer Aaja Nachle, sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Divyanka’s dancing skills have got brushed enough as she is currently participating in Nach Baliye season 8, along with husband Vivek Dahiya. Point to note is, in one of the acts, Divyanka had tried the style of Madhuri from the title track of the same film, and impressed the judges too.

While Divyanka depicted ice, Drashti was all fire on the stage. The fire and ice performance went a notch higher when both the actors came together and grooved on the song “Sun Saathiya” from the film ABCD.

Check out some videos which have been shared by Divyanka Tripathi’s fans on Instagram.

It was not just her sizzling dance that made this year’s Star Parivaar Awards memorable, but also her winning moments. Divyanka won the Best Mom trophy for her popular show. The actor and her husband Vivek had shared their happiness on their respective social media accounts, when the awards were shot sometime back.

Divyanka, who was happy to have both her mother and father by her side on the occasion, had shared a picture and captioned it as, “My #StarPariwar at #StarPariwar.😍” Vivek on his part had written, “When the trophy is actually by your side. #StarParivarAwards #ProudOfHer #NowAndAlways @divyankatripathidahiya.”

Divyanka and Vivek had met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, when Vivek played a part in the show for sometime. The two tied the knot last year and have become one of the most adorable television couples.

