Divyanka Tripathi shares her filmy ‘bidaai’ moment from the wedding. But why did Vivek Dahiya cry? Watch video

Divyanka Tripathi shares her ‘bidaai’ moment, which is too hilarious to be true. Divyanka Tripathi shares her ‘bidaai’ moment, which is too hilarious to be true.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. The two have been giving their fans some serious couple goals ever since they got married. While their wedding is something that has become a benchmark for all their fans, what they did not know was the way Divyanka’s ‘Bidaai’ happened. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishita aka Divyanka shared her Bidaai moment in a throwback video, which was nothing but too filmy to be true. Usually we see the bride crying as she is going to a new place altogether but interestingly, it was Vivek who was crying. Why? Well, he was too upset that the ritual wasn’t happening in its stereotypical manner and hence wanted someone to cry on the occasion.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, “Viv, you remember this day? It was raining heavily like today. I wanted my Bidai from home…but we couldn’t reach there due to rains and floods. That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous! Things don’t always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don’t resist the change and go with the flow! #GettingNostalgic #RomanceInAir Falling in love with you again.”

Aren’t the two extremely cute? Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek are competing for the title of the most romantic dancing couple on the reality show, Nach Baliye season 8. They would be seeing competition from Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande, who are the other finalists couples on the show.

