Divyanka Tripathi reveals why she married Vivek Dahiya. The reason will surprise you, see photos

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein tied the knot with her co-actor Vivek Dahiya in a dreamy ceremony last year in July. After the traditional Hindu wedding, the couple gave two grand reception in Chandigarh and Mumbai for their friends and family. Meeting on the sets of a show, becoming friends and then tying the knot — Divyanka-Vivek’s love story has everything that is needed for a fairy tale. But do you know who has acted the matchmaker in this arranged marriage? No, it is neither Divyanka’s mother nor Vivek’s parents, it is Divyanka’s two fangirls.

Recently, on the sets of Nach Baliye 8, Divyanka revealed that her love story was written not in heaven but by her fans. It so happened that when Vivek joined the cast of television popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as inspector Abhishek, two of Divyanka’s fans made a page on social media with the name ‘Divek’ (the name with which the couple is lovingly addressed now). The page had many pictures of Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi and after looking at those pictures Divyanka — who had no feelings for Vivek — started falling for the actor. What a perfect star-fan connection it is, we must say.

Divyanka, after narrating her unique love story, invited her two fan girls on the stage and thanked them for changing her life for good. She even mentioned that one of the two girls is writing a biography on television’s favourite, Ishima. The fan girl has even met Divyanka’s mother in Bhopal and her sister in Bengaluru to know more about her favourite star.

Divyanka and Vivek are going strong on the reality dance show and is one of the most loved couples on the show. Their ‘Romance Vala Dance’ won the hearts of the three judges of the show — Terrence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mohit Suri.

