Divyanka Tripathi reveals when the stage of Nach Baliye 8 forgot about dance and took up mannequin challenge. Watch video

Are you a Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fan? Well, if yes then you must be closely following their acts in dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8. The recent episode began with a unique dance by ‘Divek’, as their fans call this Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame couple. Television’s favorite Ishimaa was seen as Basanti while Vivek turned Gabbar Singh, and their choreographer Vaibhav was the Veeru. But apart from giving entertaining onstage performances, Divyanka, Vivek and other contestants don’t miss out a turn to do exciting stuff during their practice sessions and shoots too.

A few days back the contestants of Nach Baliye took the famous mannequin challenge. This fun challenge has became a crazy trend for sometime now. Along with masses, a lot of television and Bollywood actors, like Priyanka Chopra have already shared videos of the mannequin challenge flooding social media. And now, the bug has bit the stage of Nach Baliye 8 too.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a video on her Instagram and we saw a few Nach Baliye season 8 contestants, hosts and judges turning mannequins. Divyanka shared the video with the caption, “#NachBaliye8 #MannequinChallange.”

Both Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing a lot of updates about the show keeping their massive fan following upbeat about their performances. Divyanka, who is one of the most famous face on Indian television, thanks to her Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also reminded her followers about the Star Parivaar Awards 2017 on her Instagram account, which will be aired tonight. She shared that the award show was aired on the same date, previous year too. “#StarPariwarAwards2017 TONIGHT on @StarPlus.😀 It’s Grand…Don’t miss it! #FunFact : #SPA had the same telecast date last year too.😀,” posted Divyanka.

So Divyanka fans can see more of her dance performance on the stage of this award show as well. Divyanka also won the Best Mom of Star Parivaar for her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

