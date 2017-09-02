Divyanka Tripathi is not in RIP mode. Here is what Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has to say about death rumours

Divyanka Tripathi tweets clarifying that she is not dead. Divyanka Tripathi tweets clarifying that she is not dead.

Rumours around the death of celebrities are not new for social media users. And the recent addition to the list of actors who have been declared dead by Twitterati despite being all hale and hearty is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi. The news around the actor’s death went viral and Divyanka had to finally issue a statement about her well-being on Twitter.

Shocked on her death hoax, Divyanka tweeted clarifying that she is very much alive. She wrote, “Someone’s spreading the news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys, I’m very much alive. Please don’t trouble my friends and family with such rumours.” In a TOI report, television’s Ishima was quoted as saying, “People are believing some stupid rumours and then calling up my people to say that I have met with an accident and I am dead. I am getting freaked out calls from my loved ones. So I had to go public so that people don’t believe such stories.” After her clarification, the fans of the actor breathed a sigh of relief and wished her good health.

Someone’s spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I’m very much alive. Please don’t trouble my friends and family with such rumours. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) September 1, 2017

Contrary to this, Divyanka was seen in the pink of her health and was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Vivek Dahiya and her family. Divyanka and Vivek are the most loved couple of the television industry and the two have been sharing their lovey-dovey moments on their Instagram accounts frequently.

The actor will be seen shaking a leg on Zee’s Ganesh Utsava special episode along with other TV actors including Gauahar Khan, Ravi Dubey, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vivek Dahiya, Dipika Kakar, Arjun Bijlani, Faisal Khan and Siddharth Nigam.

