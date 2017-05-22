When Divyanka Tripathi couldn’t refuse an offer made by Baba Ramdev in Nach Baliye 8

Nach Baliye 8 had Baba Ramdev as a special guest during its wild card episode. Nach Baliye 8 had Baba Ramdev as a special guest during its wild card episode.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishimaa aka Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have entered the top six of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Their previous act was surely special as the popular couple dedicated it to not their friends or family, but to their fans, who have been instrumental in bringing them together. The week also saw the wild card round which ended with Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti returning to the show. While the episode was marred by immense tension as to who would re-enter Nach Baliye, Baba Ramdev came to help the competing couples ease out their anxiety. But amid all the drama and the sizzling acts, one segment became the highlight of the show, when Divyanka tried to quiz Baba Ramdev and ended up getting trolled!

It so happened that in the middle of the wild card acts, in order to add some breather, Divyanka comes to the stage and requested Baba Ramdev to join her. She asked some questions to him like ‘What does love mean to him’ and ‘Who is his favourite heroine’. While Baba Ramdev named his mother as the one who depicts love to him, he picked Divyanka as his favourite actor, saying “People don’t bother about those who are near, rather they are concerned more about those who are far away”. This left Divyanka blushing.

This was followed by Baba Ramdev telling Divyanka that her name is similar to one of his Patanjali products “Divya”, asking whether she would like to be its brand ambassador. Just when Divyanka gushed about the offer giving a nod, Baba Ramdev revealed that he doesn’t pay anything to his brand ambassadors, hence endorsing it should be an act of charity. The popular television actor was left with no option but to accept the offer as it is. So will she really endorse the brand?

Baba Ramdev even made all the contestants and judges — Mohit Suri, Terence Lewis and Sonakshi Sinha — do some yoga. His wit surely gave some moments of laughter to the tense wild card episode.

