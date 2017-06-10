Divyanka Tripathi met Karanvir Bohra’s daughters and the pictures of their meeting are adorable, see photos

Divyanka Tripathi and Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters spent some good time together. Divyanka Tripathi and Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters spent some good time together.

Until now, we saw television’s much loved Naagin, Mouni Roy, swooning over her co-actor Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters, Vienna and Bella. But it looks like the cute baby girls can charm everyone with the twinkle in their eyes and the innocent smile on their faces. The latest one to be smitten by the cuteness of Karanvir’s angels is none other than television’s favourite Maa, Ishima aka Divyanka Tripathi. And since Divyanka is already a favourite among kids, courtesy her role of a doting mother in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, little Vienna also fell in love with her instantly.

Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu shared a picture of Divyanka holding Vienna in her arms while she played with her saree’s border and wrote a first hand description of Vienna’s meeting with her Divyanka Masi. “Today my Divyanka Masi came to see me. She’s so pretty! I love her earrings and her eyelashes and her hair and her saree and the saree border. My Mom says I’m not supposed to touch people’s stuff but my Masi didn’t mind, so I touched everything! :) I didn’t break anything though. Because then I would get in BIG trouble. 😳 I love clothes and jewelry. 😊 I have to tell my dad to take me shopping. I’m too small for a saree but I can wear a necklace so I’ll get that. 😊 I will show it to Divyanka Masi. And she can touch it if she wants. And maybe I will let her try it on. 😊 ❤️ @divyankatripathidahiya #vienna @twinbabydiaries,” wrote Teeja along with the picture.

Another set of pictures came from Divyanka and we just can’t stop staring Karanvir’s munchkins. The actor shared a collage of pictures from her visit and captioned it, “Such bundles of joy you have…lucky Mom and Dad! All the love to this beautiful family! #Vienna #Bella @bombaysunshine @karanvirbohra.” Divyanka and Karanvir Bohra are good friends and Karanvir admires his friend “for her individual work and talent, for being so humble and for being such good friend.” The actor last year shared a collage with Divyanka, Mouni Roy, and Krystle Dsouza and shared how much he adore the three ladies of the small screen industry.

