Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

This will come as a shocker for all Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans! As per the latest developments planned by the channel, the show will see the exit of the leading lady Divyanka Tripathi. The actor, who plays Ishita in the show will reportedly get killed as she will try protecting her daughter Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan) from some goons. Battling major injuries, she will breathe her last, marking the end of the iconic character.

And if this wasn’t enough, there is also a buzz that the show maker Ekta Kapoor is planning to get another woman in Raman’s (Karan Patel) life, post Ishita’s exit. This will come as a surprise for all fans, who adore this lovely onscreen pair. Though the news is hard to believe, Divyanka, in a statement issued by the channel stated, “I have cherished every bit of this character every day when I return from the set. Very few characters make a special place in the heart of the fans forever and I think, I am blessed to have IshiMa by my side.”

Wanting to get deeper into the matter, we called up the Creative Director of the show, Sandiip Sikcand who refuted all reports. He exclusively told indianexpress.com, “It’s all rubbish. The show is about Ishita and Raman, and that’s how it will be. Nothing as such is happening; Divyanka is not going anywhere.”

Well, only time will tell, what lies ahead in the storyline but be assured that there is a lot of drama planned for the audience. Well, in the world of television, rising from the dead is no more a surprising factor, and the fans can expect that even if Ishita dies, Divyanka will continue to go strong in the show, maybe in a new character.

There is also a probability that’s buzzing in the industry post the news of Divyanka’s exit news. Industry insiders are guessing that motherhood may be calling for the actor and thus she wants to opt for a break. Divyanka married her co-star Vivek Dahiya last year in July, after getting introduced by a common friend. The two had also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and managed to take home the winning trophy home.

