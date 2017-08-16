Divyanka Tripathi is scared to have a daughter. Here is why

Divyanka Tripathi requests PM Narendra Modi to give gruesome punishment to the rapists. Divyanka Tripathi requests PM Narendra Modi to give gruesome punishment to the rapists.

The betis and bahus of Indian television have been portraying a strong woman on the small screen. Also, they have been advocating the issue of women empowerment both in their real and reel lives. But this time the news of the rape of a minor girl on her way to school in Chandigarh has left Ishima aka Divyanka Tripathi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein affected so much so that she has started contemplating on the thought of having a baby girl. Reason? The growing concerns about the safety of women and an increase in the number of rapes in the country.

Divyanka took to Twitter to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the garbage that the rapists are under his Clean India Campaign as for once one can survive in the garbage but not under the fear of being raped. She tweeted, “प्रिय @narendramodi जी,#स्वच्छताअभियान के अंतर्गत इस रेपिस्ट नामक कचरे से निजात दिलाइए। घूरे में जी सकते हैं। इन भेड़ियों के डर के साथ नहीं।” Also the actor questioned the success of PM Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign as she wrote, “क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ। बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? (What is Beti Bachao? Now save the daughter. I don’t desire to have a son but I am afraid of giving birth to a daughter. What will I tell her, why I pushed her from paradise to hell?)

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

She again tweeted to the Prime Minister saying, “Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight! @narendramodi.” Showing her faith, Divyanka requested Modi to give some gruesome punishments to the rapists so that they could never even think of looking at a woman with wrong intentions. “@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए।,” tweeted Divyanka.

Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए। — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It’s a ‘No Woman’s Land’ or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 16, 2017

In her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka plays the character of a woman who can do anything to safeguard her children and her family from wrongdoers.

