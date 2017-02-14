Divyanka Tripathi, husband Vivek Dahiya confirm being approached for Nach Baliye 8

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are in discussions to appear as contestants on Nach Baliye 8. Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are in discussions to appear as contestants on Nach Baliye 8.

As the premiere of the eighth season of Nach Baliye draws near, there is obvious speculation about the celebrity couples appearing on the show. The maximum buzz is around the probable involvement of TV’s newly-married couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, and confirming to indianexpress.com, Vivek has said that they are contemplating about participating in the dance series.

He added that it would be an exciting venture if it materialises. “I can’t comment on it right now because we are still considering. We have been approached and are in talks for the show. But there are a few days to go before we can confirm anything. If it happens, it will be a very exciting opportunity for us,” Vivek said in a call from Goa, where he is currently holidaying with Divyanka on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Other probable contestants for the upcoming season are Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Bharti Singh-Harsh Sharma, Sambhavana Seth-Avinash Dwivedi, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse and Ashmit Patel-Mahek Chahal. There have also been reports that actor Kajol will replace Preity Zinta as one of the judges and TV star Karan Singh Grover will host the series. The new season will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format along the lines of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Vivek and Divyanka’s Goa getaway is just a two-day affair, but the couple is happy to have got some quality time amid their hectic schedules. “It was my idea to go to Goa for Valentine’s. It is a brief holiday but we can’t help it. She is Ishita of the country so, she can’t afford a long vacation. So, it is okay. It doesn’t bother me that we can’t get a long holiday because we are enjoying what we are doing. It is a blessing. Also, we always manage to find time for each other.”

