Divyanka Tripathi goes blank during Nach Baliye 8, breaks down on the sets. See photo, video

There is no denying the fact that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most popular couples on Nach Baliye 8. This week, keeping with the theme of ‘Film Wala Love,’ Divyanka transformed into Helen as she danced to the evergreen ‘Monica O My Darling’. Vivek, meanwhile, played Shammi Kapoor in the performance.

The talented actor looked beautiful in the red dress during the cabaret. However, as it was for the first time that the duo attempted this form of dance on the show and something went wrong which made Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ishima break down on the sets. A report in DNA quoted a source from the sets of Nach Baliye 8 as saying, “Divyanka danced to Helen’s popular song Monica, Oh My Darling with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She started off well, but the dance number had a lot of lifts. During one such lift, the chair slipped and the duo missed their steps. For 30-40 seconds, Divyanka went blank and it looked like she would stop dancing. However, Vivek continued and pulled her to dance along with him and they completed the act. When judges remarked that they couldn’t believe Ishita (Divyanka’s character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had performed the cabaret so well, she started crying. She said that after shooting for a daily soap, and rehearsing only for two hours, it is disheartening to have missed the steps. Finally, Terrence Lewis asked her to show the step, which she did, impressing the judges. Divyanka was gracious enough to say that they shouldn’t consider the second performance as it would be unfair to others.”

Earlier too, Divyanka had to miss a performance with Vivek as she had injured herself and was advised complete bed rest. Divyanka appeared to be very excited about this act. Earlier, the actor had posted, “Uffff this must be my all time favorite look and feel…”

Vivek too shared a post recently on this performance which reads as, “Today we presented a filmy tribute to our favorite actors.. it was difficult to match up to them, but we tried our best! #nachbaliye8 #divek.”

See a few posts by Nach Baliye 8’s contestants Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

Divyanka and Vivek seems to be enjoying this dance journey and the ups and downs that come with it.

