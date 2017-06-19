Divyanka Tripathi gives a fitting reply to those who accused her of fixing Nach Baliye 8 win: ‘I’m not a quitter’

Divyanka Tripathi wrote a strong reply to the troll like a boss after she got accused of fixing Nach Baliye 8 win. Divyanka Tripathi wrote a strong reply to the troll like a boss after she got accused of fixing Nach Baliye 8 win.

The latest season of Nach Baliye got the couple dance reality show its highest ratings till date. And this is all thanks to the fans of the participating couples who showed their dancing talent in Nach Baliye 8. While the show is nearing its finale, with its top three jodis – Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande, the celebs are hitting headlines for a lot of other reasons too. The most popular couple is undoubtedly the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka and Vivek. But, now-a-days, fame comes with its share of trolling too. An online troll tweeted to Divyanka that there is an article doing the rounds which mentions that Divyanka has threatened Star Plus that if she is not made to win Nach Baliye, she will quit her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also airs on the same channel. Divyanka wrote a strong reply to the troll like a boss.

Someone tweeted, “i heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap,” and to this Divyanka aka Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishima replied, “It’s not a reply to you #MsBasher… Its for those who might fall for your hoax. WINNER OR NOT…I’M NOT A QUITTER! #LongLiveYHM 💪😎.”

After three months, the couple dance reality show got its top three jodis who reached this far not just by showing their dancing skills, but also their sizzling chemistry week after week. They cleared every hurdle and passed every challenge thrown at them by the three judges of the show, Terrence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mohit Suri.

See Divyanka Tripathi’s fitting reply to those who accused her of fixing Nach Baliye 8 win:

i heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap — Ya Haadi Ya Raheemu (@RijaYashal) June 17, 2017

It’s not a reply to you #MsBasher… Its for those who might fall for your hoax.

WINNER OR NOT…I’M NOT A QUITTER!#LongLiveYHM 💪😎 http://t.co/BrM50Sh8XU — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 17, 2017

In the last episode, while Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakkar got eliminted, Sridevi came to promote her upcoming film Mom apart from Diljit Dosanjh who came with his new movie Super Singh. Sonakshi Sinha paid a tribute to Sridevi by grooving on “Hawa Hawai”.

It was followed by Terence Lewis’ dance on “Taki Taki”, which Sridevi enjoyed a lot. The best was for however saved the last, when Mohit Suri shook a leg on “Chandni Meri Chandni”. Sridevi said she loved the welcome from everyone.

See some latest pictures from Nach Baliye 8:

During the show, Divyanka confessed that she was a huge fan of Sridevi and called her the world’s best actress. Divyanka requested Sridevi for a dance which the diva obliged with the song “Morni”.

