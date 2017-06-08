Divyanka Tripathi’s fan-girl moment with Tubelight star Salman Khan on Nach Baliye 8 is every fan’s dream. See photo

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya click a selfie with Salman Khan on the sets of Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya click a selfie with Salman Khan on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and her husband Vivek Dahiya had a perfect fan moment as they clicked a selfie with none other than Salman Khan on the sets of Nach Baliye 8. Salman who is on a promotional spree for his Eid release, Tubelight, recently shot for an episode of the dance reality show and was accompanied by his brother and co-actor Sohail Khan. The Khan duo entered the set with the song, “Naach Meri Jaan” from Tubelight which has been topping the charts ever since it was released.

Divyanka’s husband Vivek took to his social media account to share the selfie with the superstar and captioned it with the lyrics of Salman’s song from his blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “Chal beta selfie le le re! #LookWhosHere #NachBaliye8 @starplus,” wrote Vivek. This week, Divyanka and Vivek will be performing a Shiva act. The couple has been going strong on the show from the first week and has been getting a lot of love from the viewers too, all thanks to the stardom of Divyanka and the massive fan base of the couple. This week the competition gets tougher as the jodis are striving to be in the top four of the final leg.

Dabangg star Salman Khan also ensured that this week’s episode is a delight for the viewers of Nach Baliye 8 as he grooved in his peculiar style. The audience went gaga when he shook a leg on his chartbuster song, “O O Jaane Jaana” with the contestants and the three judges – Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri. With just five couples left, they will have to give two performances and will be judged with much intricacy by Mohit Suri and Terrence Lewis. Watch out for the episode this weekend on Star Plus.

