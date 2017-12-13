Divyanka Tripathi’s birthday getaway with husband Vivek Dahiya, see photos and videos

See all photos and fun videos from Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s on-going vacation. See all photos and fun videos from Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s on-going vacation.

Divyanka Tripathi is going to turn 33 on December 14 and the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has already reached Thailand where she will be celebrating her special day. Divyanka’s loving husband Vivek Dahiya is by her side and the two are sharing photos and fun videos from the vacation.

For last three days, both Divyanka and Vivek are actively sharing all their updates. While Divyanka shared a selfie, Vivek shared a video with caption, “Simple tricks that look cool. Example 22 :).” We saw Vivek with a camera and thus we know that the couple is happily capturing memories.

It seems like the duo was also part of some event. While Divyanka wore a beautiful grown, Vivek looked dapper in a suit. But our favourite picture was shared by the loving husband and the caption along is simply romantic. “Main agar kahoon yeh dilkashi, hai nahi kahin na hogi kabhi, tareef yeh bhi to sach hai kuch bhi nahi, tumko paya hai to jaise khoya hoon.. :),” read the picture caption.

Divyanka has also shared a few clicks with the caption, “What’s a trip without posing with everything unusual you see!! Here we go 😁… #Tuktuk ride in #Phuket.”

See vacation photos of Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya:

We will keep you posted with all the photos and videos from this birthday getaway of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

