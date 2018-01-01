Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Jennifer Winget and other TV celebs send love to fans on New Year

TV celebrities ring in the New Year with swag and share some beautiful messages for fans. TV celebrities ring in the New Year with swag and share some beautiful messages for fans.

The television fraternity rang in the new year in style. From Divyanka Triapthi and Vivek Dahiya to Ravi Dubey, Anita Hassanandani and other TV celebs took time off their holidays to send love and warm wish to their fans through their various social media handles.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is high on holidays with hubby Vivek Dahiya in Dubai wrote, “Just how we imagined it! A beautiful, peaceful yet exciting bringing in of 2018 right from our balcony. Happy new year to you all too!” While Vivek too shared his best wishes for fans on Twitter and wrote, “A year of learning, a year of dance, one which brought lots of challenges but with it the motivation to overcome them as well! 2017 you were great but 2018 I’m hoping you and I bond well and set out towards our goals early on! #HappyNewYear”.

Jennifer Winget who is prepping up for her upcoming show Bepanaah also posted a lovely picture to wish her fans a fresh start to the year and wrote, “Stepping into 2018 be like …. happy New Year everyone! Cheers to a do-over, another chance just twice as good!”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanandani who is currently in Scotland to celebrate the new year wrote, “Happy new year my twitter family.” Ravi Dubey too shared a beautiful picture of himself with wife Sargun Mehta along with a heartfelt note which read, “This year we will walk into a magnificent spectacular existence we will see unprecedented growth in all aspects of our life ,we will win like never before ,watch us 2018 we have each other’s hand and we are always walking into the light #predeclare #pregratitude #happynewyear”.

Mohit Raina, Rubina DIlaik, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Tacker, Shubhangi Atre and other TV celebs too wished their fans on New Year.

