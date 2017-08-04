Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya prove they are the most adorable couple. See photo

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya give us goals. Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya give us goals.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved small screen couples. Especially, after their stint together on the reality dance show Nach Baliye, the couple became so popular that they ended up winning the title. Recently, Divyanka posted a picture of ‘Besan Halwa’ on her Instagram account and wrote, “#BesanHalwa for Pati. 😁 He claims it was nice…and I choose to trust him! 😜 #RareCookingDiaries.”

The way they share such tiny little things about each other and their day has left fans’ hearts melting. To top this off, Vivek commented on the picture and said, “It dint feel as though it was your first attempt…more like second haha no it was fab and that’s why I over-ate! XO.”

Isn’t that just adorable? Their ‘Public Display of Affection’ on social media has left fans going aww and we can’t help but do the same. Not just now, but even when they were on vacation or when they had come out victorious on Nach Baliye, they have left fans smiling with their sweet praises for each other.

In fact, Vivek shared a letter that he had wrote for Divyanka before the results were announced and had said, “”Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never-ending essay. This time I’ve tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife.”

