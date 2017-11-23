Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s latest dance videos go viral

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen in full on party and dance mood in the videos shared on their fan pages. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen in full on party and dance mood in the videos shared on their fan pages.

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are no doubt one of the most loved couples on Indian television. The fan following of the duo came out in full force when they took part and also won the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 early this year. Whenever Divyanka and Vivek’s love for dance is on display, the videos go viral. Recently, the two were seen shaking their leg on hit numbers at a birthday party and their fans went gaga over the videos.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen in full on party and dance mood in the videos shared on their fan pages. While in one of the videos, we saw the two dancing their heart out on the hit song “Suit Suit Karda”, we also saw them grooving on “London Thumakda.” There are loads of pictures and video of the two on social media.

Divyanka and Vivek, who met on the sets of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got married last year in July.

