Divya Agarwal recalls her Date To Remember with Priyank Sharma

Spiltsvilla fame Divya Agarwal is coming back on television screens with MTV’s new show Date To Remember. It is a dating-based reality show with 18 girls and 9 boys as its contestants, who would be on the journey to find love.

The model-turned-actor finds herself fit for the show as she herself has been on such a platform before. Divya believes she would be able to guide the contestants through the ups and downs of the journey.

“The major reason why I am in the show is the fact that I have been a participant in a relationship-based show. I understand the loopholes and consequences of being in a situation. I will be able to guide contestants through their emotional journey on the show. It is a right opportunity,” Divya told indianexpress.com.

Beyond her stint on the reality show, Divya made news for her relationship with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma. Her Instagram makes her relationship and equation with Priyank quite evident as she has often posted some lovey-dovey messages, especially when he was in the Bigg Boss house. However, a shocking episode of Salman Khan hosted show revealed that Priyank and Divya, famously called as Divyank, are no more in a relationship.

In a special episode, Divya walked into Bigg Boss house and broke up with Priyank leaving the latter baffled. Talking about that episode, Divya said, “It was hard for me. The reason why I went in the house was solely to give him a reality check on what was happening in the world outside and to help him play accordingly. There were also rumours that I am against Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi but I just told him Vikas Gupta is a true friend as I know them and their friendship since a very long time and I could see how Vikas’ family was getting affected with Priyank. The break up was necessary inside the house as the controversy began inside it and we started off in a reality show.”

But she admits her fans could not take it in a positive sense. “There are people who still believe we are together. It does not make a difference to the fans. It is hard for me to handle people who love us together. There were questions raised on my trust issues and his loyalty issues but you see, I can never prove them wrong because they are not,” quipped Divya admitting that “I myself am a big fan of Divyank and was hoping to work together on many other platforms but anyway…”

When asked if she would ever dare to date Priyank again, Divya got emotional but confidently said, “No, no that is absolutely a big no. Professionally, yes but nothing personal.”

She recalled her Date To Remember as she talked about Priyank, Spiltsvilla, Divyank fans and what next in her life. “Whole world knows about our dates which were captured on camera. But once, somehow hiding from producers and makers of the show, we found a way out to meet. We met and cried as I was not a part of the show anymore. So, that is a date to remember. And no matter where I am and what relationships I am into, this will stay special to me.”

On Date To Remember, Divya would be one of the four mentors. She would share the screen with ex-Bigg Boss fame Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi along with Punjabi singer Indeep Bakshi. The model-turned-actor has a couple of projects in her hand. You would also see her hosting Roadies Xtreme’s special segment for Voot.

