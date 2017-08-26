Divinity gets real for Mahakali actor Nikita Sharma

Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh actor Nikita Sharma was recently taken aback when her fans questioned her for not being like her onscreen avatar of Goddess Laxmi. Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh actor Nikita Sharma was recently taken aback when her fans questioned her for not being like her onscreen avatar of Goddess Laxmi.

We have all heard tales of actors, who attain godlike status in real life after playing one on screen. The latest actor to face the same is pretty Nikita Sharma, who enacts the role of Goddess Laxmi in Colors’ Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. The actor has been recently questioned on social media for posting glamorous pictures. Shedding light on the same, Nikita told indianexpress.com, “It’s a weird feeling when fans go overboard with such comments but you know that it’s their love that’s speaking. This being my first mythological show, I am slowly getting to know how it actually works.”

Adding to it she said, “My co-star Sourabh (Raaj Jain), who has been part of mythological shows had told me that people will now consider you to be a Goddess, and you will have to be careful with what you say and post on social media. I never realized his words would come true so soon. People have been commenting on my pictures that Laxmi will never dress like this or pout. They tend to judge you on the parameters of your role. It’s overwhelming that people are giving so much respect and love to me but they need to realize it’s the real Nikita on social media, not the character that I am playing.”

Mahakali, produced by Swastik Pictures brings alive the tale of Goddess Parvati and how she was bestowed with the powers of becoming Kali. Nikita, who debuted on screen with Do Dil Ek Jaan, has also played substantial roles in shows like Halla Bol and Maharakshak Devi. Looking to do something different on television, Nikita grabbed the offer of Mahakali. “I have believed that as actors we need to push and challenge ourselves by opting for various kinds of roles. I am quite a modern girl in real life and it’s always a high to play something drastically opposite on screen. My character is quite an impactful one and I am really having a gala time being part of the show.”

Talking about the difficulties donning the avatar, the actor said, “Firstly, the dialogues are very different from what we speak and thus you can’t improvise. Also, one has to don the jewelry and heavy costumes the entire day. Playing Laxmi has also come as a boon for I am getting to imbibe some positivity from the character in my life.”

Lastly, when we mentioned the recent accident where two of her co-stars Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavani’s lost their lives, Nikita shared, “It was a very tragic incident and it has shaken us all. Everyone was devastated and I am glad the makers have decided that none of the cast and crew will travel late at night. Since we work for hours, we tend to wear out and that puts a risk on our lives if we drive back. I will make sure that everyone abides by it as our lives are really precious.”

Mahakali airs on Colors, every weekend and stars Pooja Sharma in the titular role.

