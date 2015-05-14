Disneyland anniversary special coming to ABC

The announcement of a Disneyland 60th Anniversary special came from ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee at the network’s Upfront presentation.

Disney fans should look out for an ABC special next year, which will celebrate Disneyland’s 60th anniversary.

The show will air on the network in February, live from the Anaheim theme park that opened on July 17, 1955, reported Deadline.

ABC – which is owned by The Walt Disney Company – already has close ties to the Disney universe in shows such as “Once Upon a Time”, as well as its Marvel projects including “Agents of SHIELD” and the Disney-owned “Muppets”, which will return to TV screens this year.

