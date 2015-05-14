Presents Latest News

Disneyland anniversary special coming to ABC

Disney fans should look out for an ABC special next year, which will celebrate Disneyland's 60th anniversary.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: May 14, 2015 12:55 pm
The show will air on the network in February, live from the Anaheim theme park that opened on July 17, 1955, reported Deadline.

ABC – which is owned by The Walt Disney Company – already has close ties to the Disney universe in shows such as “Once Upon a Time”, as well as its Marvel projects including “Agents of SHIELD” and the Disney-owned “Muppets”, which will return to TV screens this year.

The announcement of a Disneyland 60th Anniversary special came from ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee at the network’s Upfront presentation.

