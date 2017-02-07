Director Vikram Bhatt set to make acting debut in his own web series

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt is all set to make a debut in acting with his web series, Untouchables Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt is all set to make a debut in acting with his web series, Untouchables

Over a span of 25 years, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has given the Hindi film industry many new faces, but now the director is set to face the camera himself with a new web series under his own banner.

The director will be donning the role of a lawyer in the series titled, Untouchables. It also stars actor Tara Alisha Berry, who made her acting debut last year in Vikram’s erotic thriller Love Games. Interacting with the media at the launch of the series, the 48-year-old filmmaker said that acting was not a planned decision. “While we were conceptualising the series, my director felt that I should play the role. I had no plans of acting but I didn’t mind it. I agreed and I am nervous about the debut,” he said.

While he is yet to start shooting for the series, Vikram hinted that acting might be a one-off thing for him. “I am not even sure I will continue to act. Untouchables might be my only acting assignment. There’s no urge to act.” Besides Untouchables, the filmmaker also launched five other web series, which he is producing under his banner Loneranger Productions.

For the most part of his career he worked with Vishesh Films, the production house of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. Vikram revealed it was Mahesh, who made a suggestion about starting his own company. “Bhatt saab told me that the time had come for me to start my own thing. He said, ‘You always have had your own path. People told you not to take make horror, you made horror films. They asked you to not make erotic movies, you were adamant about this genre as well. So, you are a lone ranger. Go ahead’.”

Professional separation has, however, not caused any change in his personal equation with his mentor, as Vikram said he still goes to Mahesh for advices and tips. “Every day I talk to Mahesh Bhatt. I send him the posters (of his series), the scenes… My work isn’t complete if he has not seen it.”

