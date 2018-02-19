Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to have a private wedding on February 26. Here are all the deets

Sharing exclusively to indianexpress.com in November, Dipika Kakar had confirmed that the wedding bells would be heard soon. Sharing exclusively to indianexpress.com in November, Dipika Kakar had confirmed that the wedding bells would be heard soon.

Seems like it’s the season of secret weddings. After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthi tied the knot away from the prying eyes of the media, another couple is set to walk the aisle ditching the limelight. We are talking about television’s adorable lovebirds Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The two actors are getting married next week, on February 26, at Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal, amid only selected friends and family.

A source close to the actors shared with indianexpress.com, “Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib’s family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newly weds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which hasn’t been fixed yet.”

The wedding will happen following the traditional Muslim customs. While the nikaah is on Monday, the other ceremonies have already begun and there’s already a sense of celebration in Shoaib’s palatial home. With just a week remaining for their big day, Shoaib and Dipika recently traveled to Bhopal, interestingly on a train. The romantic couple also posted a series of pictures, among which one has them recreating the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge moment too.

See pictures of Dipika and Shoaib while on their way to the wedding destination:

Also see Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding card:

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka seven years back, where they were seen playing the protagonist Prem and Simar respectively. Being newcomers, they struck an instant friendship and became quite close. While their relationship was a secret, Dipika’s deep affection towards Shoaib on the sets raised quite a lot of eyebrows. There was a loud buzz that Dipika used to cook and get lunchbox for him during shoots. Well, their on-set romance hit a roadblock when Shoaib decided to quit the show, feeling that he had nothing much to do. While he stepped out, Dipika continued to be a part of the show, until last year, when Sasural Simar Ka took a generation leap. But all these while, the two continued to go strong.

Dipika has had a bad marriage experience and the two belong to different religions too. Last year when they participated in Nach Baliye 8, the couple spoke about these issues. They accepted that this could act as major hindrance in their lives but their strong friendship and love towards each other defy all such problems. Dipika loves Shoaib’s family and the latter, on their part have also welcomed her with open arms and treat her like their daughter. Dipika had even launched a fashion line named after Shoaib’s mother, Sitaara.

Sharing exclusively to indianexpress.com in November, Dipika had confirmed that the wedding bells would be heard soon. Talking about religious differences in her relationship, Dipika had said, “It was never an issue between us as we have our priorities sorted. We are mature people and understand each other well. Be it work or personal life, we take all decisions together as that’s how our relationship has been formed.”

See more pictures from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding:

She had also spoken about how Shoaib and she managed to keep their bond go strong. “I think a relationship is build by a lot of things put together and not just on one aspect. There has to be respect, transparency, loyalty, trust and a lot of love. Also, with Shoaib and me, we have still retained our friendship and that has helped us a lot. Even now, we indulge in our pillow fights and he smacks me in front of people. It’s the best way to become lifelong partners, you have to first be each other’s best friends.”

On the work front, Dipika is seen tickling funny bones on Entertainment Ki Raat and will also be seen playing the female lead in JP Dutta’s Paltan, while Shoaib recently made his comeback on Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Here’s wishing Shoaib and Dipika, a happy married life.

