Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s sangeet ceremony was as filmy as their DDLJ themed pre-wedding shoot

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will host a reception in Mumbai on February 26. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will host a reception in Mumbai on February 26.

Just like their other wedding festivities, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s sangeet ceremony was full of colours and a lot of fun. The much-in-love couple looked happy as they danced on many Bollywood chartbusters. “Sunn Mere Humsafar” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the quintessential wedding song “Chal Pyaar Karegi” from Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai had Dipika and Shoaib performing and professing their love for each other. The other guests at the ceremony also seemed to have had a gala time. Dipika and Shoaib, who met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, will get married on Thursday following the Muslim traditions in Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal.

The videos and photos of the sangeet ceremony were shared by fan pages of the two TV stars. Shoaib’s sister posted a photo along with her brother and Dipika and wrote, “All set for sangeet #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika.”

Also, a video of their haldi ceremony was posted by Dipika’s friend and TV actor Falaq Naaz where the couple looked much engrossed in each other. “This beautiful journey of love💖💖💖💖💖,” read the caption of the video. Apart from the guests and the fan pages, the would-be bride and groom themselves have been sharing updates about their wedding festivities. Both Dipika and Shoaib posted photos of their haldi ceremony. The mehendi ceremony updates appeared on Dipika’s Instagram stories and also on Falaq’s Instagram account.

Though the wedding has been kept a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance, the couple will host a reception in Mumbai for industry friends and colleagues on February 26.

