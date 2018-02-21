Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s mehendi ceremony. See photos and videos

Dipika Kakar’s Instagram stories too have some latest photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony. Dipika Kakar’s Instagram stories too have some latest photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony.

It is a filmy affair. Yes, we are talking about television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s pre-wedding ceremonies which are being held in Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal. While we earlier shared photos of the duo’s haldi ceremony, here we are with the mehendi celebrations of the couple.

In the mehendi photos and videos, we see both Dipika and Shoaib dancing on some Bollywood numbers. While Dipika is seen busy getting the heena applied, Shoaib’s palm has ‘Dipika’ written on it. The close buddies and relatives of Dipika-Shoaib are seen enjoying the wedding which is called #dodilmilrahehain and also #shoaika by fan pages of the stars.

Not only this, before the haldi ceremony, Shoaib and Dipika got all filmy while posing for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The couple chose Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s 1995 superhit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the theme of the photoshoot.

Television actor Falaq Naaz, who has worked with Dipika and Shoaib in Sasural Simar Ka, was also present at the ceremony and is also sharing updates of the same. Dipika’s Instagram stories too have some latest photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony. Scroll to see all pictures and videos of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s mehendi ceremony:

And, if you missed the Haldi celebration moments of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, here a video:

Watch this space for all updates from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd