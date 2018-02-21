Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s haldi and pre-wedding photoshoot pictures look dreamy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will tie the knot on February 26. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will tie the knot on February 26.

Prem aka Shoaib Ibrahim and Simar aka Dipika Kakar of television’s longest-running show Sasural Simar Ka will tie the knot on February 26. Before the D-day, the couple is busy with their pre-wedding festivities in Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal. On Tuesday, several photos from their haldi ceremony did the rounds on social media. While Dipika preferred an authentic yellow dupatta to match the tone of the Haldi ceremony, Shoaib was seen in denim and white vest. The venue of the ceremony was decked up with white and yellow flowers.

Television actor Falaq Naaz who has worked with Dipika and Shoaib in Sasural Simar Ka was also present at the ceremony. Sharing a photo of the would-be-bride and groom on Instagram, she wrote, “And the most happening function is here……..#dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #weddingbells #haldiceremony #mastibegins.” Another photo of Falaq on her social media account had her posing with the pretty Dipika. The caption of the photo read, “She would No longer be a MISS but always a SIS!!!!!!!!”

Before the haldi ceremony, Shoaib and Dipika got all filmy while posing for their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures. The couple chose Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s 1995 superhit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the theme of the photoshoot. Recreating the “Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam” moment from the movie, Dipika and Shoaib were seen running in the mustard fields in a video posted by Shoaib on his Instagram account. “@ms.dipika …Lets fall in love… all over again…#dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #love,” read the caption of the video.

The climax of DDLJ also made a perfect shot of Dipika and Shoaib’s pre-wedding shoot. “आ सिमरन आ जी लें अपनी ज़िंदगी 😘 ❤❤#dodilmilrahehain #mylove,” wrote Shoaib as he shared the photo. Dipika too got all poetic while sharing the photos.

Here are other photos from Shoaib and Dipika’s Haldi ceremony

The wedding will happen following the traditional Muslim customs on Monday. A source close to the actors shared with indianexpress.com, “Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib’s family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which haven’t been fixed yet.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd