Dipika Kakar quits Sasural Simar Ka. Who will play the next fly?

It’s raining exits on Indian television. Just two months after popular actor Hina Khan left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, another popular TV face Dipika Kakar has called it quits on her show, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor put in her papers three months ago and is currently serving her notice period with the production house, a source close to the development told indianexpress.com. Apparently, Dipika had bid adieu in 2014 but later changed her mind. But this time, it seems she has taken the final call. We tried to contact her, but the actor is not ready to speak about it yet.

The latest piece of news is no less than a shock for Dipika’s fans as the actor had always maintained that she would be a part of the show till it lasts. Today, Dipika is known as Simar Bhardwaj, thanks to the popularity she gained from the daily. Though the actor did some supporting roles early in her career but it was Sasural Simar Ka, which began airing in 2011, that catapulted her to stardom on Indian television.

Sasural Simar Ka also had its share of trolling and jokes. First was when its makers brought in the plot of turning Simar into a fly, inspired from the film Makhi. It even had a character getting transformed to a peacock to save her husband. If that wasn’t enough, the show copied the trailer of Game of Thrones too.

Watch | Sasural Simar Ka promo copied from Game of Thrones

All around these surprisingly funny tracks, the internet kept having its field day. Dipika had, however, always asserted that such controversies don’t bother her.

Besides the fame, the show has been extremely special for Dipika on a personal level too. The actor met her current boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim on the set of Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib played Simar’s husband Prem and with time, this on screen romance translated into a real life relationship. The couple has been together for three years now.

