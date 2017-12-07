I said yes to Entertainment Ki Raat in five seconds: Dipika Kakar 

Dipika Kakar gets candid about her new show Colors Ki Raat. Dipika Kakar gets candid about her new show Colors Ki Raat.

Dipika Kakar is an actor who wears multiple hats. From playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka to dancing on the Nach Baliye stage, turning entrepreneur with her fashion brand to now trying comedy. After having a successful run on Nach Baliye, Dipika has made a comeback on stage with Entertainment Ki Raat, where she has already made her mark with her amazing performances. At the launch of the show, we asked Dipika why she took up back-to-back non-fiction shows. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor smilingly shared, “It wasn’t really planned and quite surprising for me also. I got a call from the team and trust me within five seconds, I agreed to do the show.”

Although Dipika’s co-stars have already performed comedy on stage, this would be her first time. We asked Dipika if she ever felt out of place or nervous performing. “Touch wood, I was really confident. The team is a wonderful one and with so many rehearsals, practice and technicals, it’s quite easy to swim along. Also, the team has been really warm and I never felt left out. The captain of the ship, our director Nikul makes it a point that we all bond like family so that the chemistry comes alive on screen,” she quipped.

As pe the show’s format, the celebs pull each other’s legs and make fun. On asked if she is comfortable getting roasted on national television, the actor quipped, “See it’s an internal roast so we know that we will give back to each other’s joke. It’s absolutely fine and in good humour. Personally, I don’t take things at heart. Also, after becoming jagat makhi, I can’t really do that (laughs).”

Talking about her return to daily soaps, Dipika said, “I am definitely looking forward to doing fiction soon. Let’s see what lies ahead in life.”

When we asked if she would like to have her beau Shoaib Ibrahim as a guest on the show, she exclaimed, “Shoaib, oh God! I haven’t really thought about that.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd