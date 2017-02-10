Dipika Kakar and I will tie the knot next year: Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are in a happy, intimate space in their relationship. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are in a happy, intimate space in their relationship.

Television stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar aka Prem and Simar of Sasural Simar Ka took three years to admit their relationship in public but the wait for their next step will not be so long. Shoaib has confirmed that the couple will solemnise their relationship next year, sometime in January or February.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. While they remained friends for first two years, it was after Shoaib left the show in 2013 that they both realised their feelings for each other. The actor, in an interview on the sidelines of his new show, spoke about his relationship with Dipika and shared their wedding plans.

‘We might have a nikaah’

Shoaib revealed that he has left it to Dipika to decide the kind of wedding she wants. “We are yet to decide the date but we will get married around Jan-Feb. She wants a proper nikaah so I have told her to take the call. I will do as she wishes,” Shoaib said.

‘I owe my success to Dipika’

The couple is in a happy, intimate space in their relationship. Citing an example, Shoaib said that Dipika is more excited about his comeback show, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, which is Star Plus’ new finite series, than he is and she pushed him to take it up.

“There’s absolutely nothing in my life that I don’t discuss with her. I take her advice on everything. She was so happy when she got to know about this show. She said, ‘It is an intense, passionate love story. Please do it. This is how you will gain more fan following!’ She motivates me to do better. Wherever I am today, it is because of her. When I wasn’t working after quitting Sasural Simar Ka, she told me to make a comeback which is worth remembering.”

On a lighter note, Shoaib shared that there’s another reason why Dipika really wanted him to do Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, which will see him romancing Surbhi Jyoti. “I am not at all expressive about my feelings. So, Dipika told me, ‘You are going for an outdoor schedule for an intense romantic story. I hope that will have some effect on you and you will become more expressive!” Shoaib said.

‘I teased her a lot after her character turned into a fly’

It’s not only the viewers but even Dipika’s beau who found it bizarre to see her character suddenly turn into a fly in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib said that he used to pull her leg but at the same time admired her commitment towards the show.

“I obviously used to make fun of her for this track. But she was certain that she would fulfil her commitment to the show. She said that till the time she can do it, she will regardless of what they (makers) ask her to play. She quit when she couldn’t do it anymore. Her health was suffering way too much.”

