Exclusive | Dino Morea to produce a game show for Zee TV

Dino Morea won’t be facing the camera but rather producing a show. Dino Morea won’t be facing the camera but rather producing a show.

After biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and more recently Zayed Khan and Sanjay Kapoor, it looks like the small screen has caught another popular star’s fancy. Interestingly, the actor won’t be facing the camera but rather producing a show. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Dino Morea recently had a meeting with Zee TV to produce a game show for the channel.

Shared a source exclusively with us, “Dino had an initial meeting on Monday with the creatives and both parties are quite excited about the association. A few rounds of meetings are still left and once things are finalised, and the contract signed, they will soon make an official announcement. It would be an original format fun game show that will cater to all age groups in the audience.”

The 42-year-old actor, who started as an acclaimed model, debuted on silver screen with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. His first major hit came with Raaz, wherein he starred with then-girlfriend Bipasha Basu. Apart from films like Gunaah, Plan, Aksar, Tom Dick and Harry, Heroes and Acid Factory, Dino made his mark on the small screen when he participated in Farhan Akhtar hosted reality show I Can Do That. The actor surprised all with his witty and charming ways in the show and raised temperatures when he locked lips with co-contestant Shibani Dandekar. As a producer, Dino has successfully helmed the movie Jism 2 under his banner Clockwork Films, and this would be his first outing on television.

Here’s wishing Dino a blockbuster start to this new venture!

