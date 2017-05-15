Dill Mill Gayye actor Muskaan Mihani rubbishes reports of separation from husband Tushal Sobhani

TV actor Muskaan Mihani and husband Tushar Sobhani have a 20-month old daughter Mannat. TV actor Muskaan Mihani and husband Tushar Sobhani have a 20-month old daughter Mannat.

Actor Muskaan Mihani, known for her roles on TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Jugni Chali Jalandhar, has slammed the media report claiming that she was parting ways with husband Tushal Sobhani, with whom she got married to in 2013.

According to the report, Tushal, a businessman, was abusive towards her and would often run her down, saying she was nothing more than a “mere TV actress.” It was also reported that the couple, who has a 20-month-old daughter Mannat, is apparently separated. Talking to indianexpress.com, Muskaan said, “It’s not true. This is a false news. Everything is okay.” The actor also shot down the speculation that she was living away from Tushal and the rumours of his misbehaviour towards her.

Reacting to all the reports about her divorce, Muskaan further said, “I am very upset with these stories. I don’t know from where did this come up. People should understand that such a thing can ruin a girl’s life. The things that have been reported as said by my husband, he never speaks like that. I have a child. People should at least contact me before running these stories.”

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Tushal never took responsibility of Mannat. “The baby is with Muskaan. The baby was born premature and Muskaan has done practically nothing ever since her birth except nursing her to grow up healthily. Touch wood, today, Mannat looks as beautiful as Muskaan and is a very sharp child. Muskaan was categorically told that if she wants Tushal to look after the baby she should leave her with her father (Tushal) and his family, and have no contact with her thereafter. She was told that if she does not comply to this demand, Tushal will not pay anything for the daughter’s upbringing and welfare,” an insider was quoted in the mentioned report.

