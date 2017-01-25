Diljit Dosanjh makes television debut. Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur give company in unique singing reality show

Singing reality show, Rising Star has a unique concept and will have Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur as experts. Singing reality show, Rising Star has a unique concept and will have Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur as experts.

Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur are out looking for India’s first rising star. The new show on Colors is also aptly named, Rising Star and has a fresh concept where the contestants will woo the audiences and get instant feedback from them. For the first time, 130 crore Indians will decide the destiny of the participants by going live through an app.

The three experts, through their years of experience and understanding of music, will provide feedback to the talented contestants, helping them to develop from budding singers to all-round performers.

Talking about the new idea, Shankar Mahadevan said, “The format of the show is phenomenal! The contestants can only woo the viewers with their voice and not by their looks, charm or any other peripheral. It’s a true test of the talent that they have been born with. As an expert, my focus will be on nurturing the talent by guiding them to the path of pure music.”

Making his debut on Hindi television, Udta Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh said that he would search for contestants with similar love for music like him. “I am looking for talent which possesses the same zeal for music that I have. I will not hold back; the country’s ultimate singing sensation will win my heart by displaying passion and love for their art.”

Monali Thakur, who herself is a discovery of reality-television said, “From starting my journey in the world of music as a contestant to now becoming the expert panelist for ‘Rising Star’, life truly has come full circle for me. Having experienced the emotionally tumultuous journey of being a participant, I will be able to connect with the talent on a more personal level. More than a guide I aspire to be their friend, encouraging them to pour more than 100% of themselves in every performance.”

The team of Rising Star promoted the show in Mumbai on Tuesday. Amid a lot of laughter and excitement, they said its new concept would provide freshness to the otherwise mundane scene the Indian television is facing in terms of singing shows for sometime.

The concept of singing reality shows is nothing new to the Indian television or audience. But with time, people have become technology driven and keeping that in mind, producers are bringing in new shows. With different channels coming in with new ideas to keep themselves up in the niche market, the competition has grown quite intense.

Rising Star will start airing on Colors from February 4.

