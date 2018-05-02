Exclusive: Dil Hai Hindustani season two to be hosted by Mukti Mohan

Mukti Mohan is currently shooting for a web series for Alt Balaji. Mukti Mohan is currently shooting for a web series for Alt Balaji.

Reality shows can never go out of fashion. Star Plus is all set to launch its second edition of singing reality hunt Dil Hai Hindustani soon. While in the last season, we saw Karan Johar, Shekhar Ravjiani, Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade judging the contestants, this time, the panel will include popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan, ace musician Pritam and singer-rapper Badshah. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Mukti Mohan will be hosting the series. The shoot for this big-ticket reality show will begin soon and it will launch in the coming months.

Shared a source associated with the show, “While the format of the show will remain the same with Indian and international contestants taking part, the makers wanted to give a fresh feel to the judging table. Also, they wanted to experiment with the hosts, and after the YouTubers Jumbo Jutts, they will now introduce Mukti as a host. She will be accompanied by few character artistes every episode, who will play her family.”

Produced by Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruprell under Frames Productions, Dil Hai Hindustani was launched with full aplomb last year in January. The uniqueness of the show remains that it’s open to solo, duets and group acts of all age groups from 5-50 years. While gates are opened for foreign contestants, the rule states that all songs need to be performed in Hindi. Haitham Mohammed Rafi from Oman won the first season, while Bhubhaneshwar group Euphony Official & Barnali Hota was the runners-up.

While this would be Sunidhi’s first project after delivering a baby, she is currently seen in The Remix, which was shot last year. Badshah released his much-anticipated song “Tareefan” from Veere Di Wedding today, and his show Lockdown will soon start streaming on Zee5. As for Pritam, the music composer had been missing from the television space, after judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2016. This would be Mukti’s debut as a host but the charm the girl has, we are sure she will do a great job. The dancer-actor is currently shooting for a web-series for ALTBalaji.

