Dheeraj Dhoopar on quitting Sasural Simar Ka: It’s time to move on

The fans of Sasural Simar Ka were yet to recover from the shock of actor Dipika Kakar’s exit from the show and another blow hit them as Dheeraj Dhoopar announced his departure. But for the actor, who plays Prem in the drama, the Sasural Simar Ka journey needed to end so that he can move on to better characters and projects.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Dheeraj spoke about why he is bidding goodbye to the show, which spurred his rise in the industry. “In the four years that I played Prem, I gave it my all and the character also gave me every opportunity to explore myself as an actor. I got to do scenes which people don’t get even after doing two-three shows. So, I felt it is the correct time for me to move on to better things,” the actor said.

It is not easy to make space in the audience’s heart if you enter a show as a replacement. But Dheeraj, who had replaced Shoaib Ibrahim, gradually, managed to impress the fans. Perhaps, that’s the reason the makers tried their best to change his mind. “The makers didn’t want me to leave. They spoke to me a lot of times and tries convincing me, saying, the show is at a crucial juncture and I shouldn’t leave. But I had made up my mind. Thankfully, they understood my point, eventually,” he said.

Dheeraj bids goodbye to the show on March 8. The actor said he will miss the entire team of the show as the whole cast was like a family to him. “Our team is unlike the team of any show because there is so much love among us. We used to eat together every day. I have a lot of beautiful memories and I will definitely miss everyone.”

The actor is yet to sign a new show and said he would like to take a small break before getting back to work. “If something really exciting happens, I will take up immediately, otherwise I would like to take a break, rejuvenate and then come back on the screen.”

