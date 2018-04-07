Dhan Dhana Dhan: Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde bring a hilarious twist to the gentleman’s game

Dhan Dhana Dhan starring Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover will also air on channel Colors. Dhan Dhana Dhan starring Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover will also air on channel Colors.

TV actors Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover are all set to spread smiles as they take up the mantle of commentators for their upcoming one of its kind comedy show, Dhan Dhana Dhan. Cashing on the cricket fever that will engulf the country with the commencement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, Sunil and Shilpa will comment on the IPL matches in a fun and entertaining manner. The web show which will stream on Jio TV app from today is bringing back Sunil’s colleagues and friends Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra with him.

Ever since the team of the show shot for the first episode, the on-set photos have been appearing on social media. Also, the actors and the makers have released short teasers of it which have Shilpa in the role of Googly Devi and Sunil essaying the character of Professor LBW (Launda Bhantinde Wala). In one of the many teasers, we see Shilpa, a cricket fanatic trying to make Sunil understand the basics of the gentleman’s game whereas Sunil seems to know nothing about it. The other one has Sunil poking fun at the players of Chennai Super Kings as they rejoice at a no ball.

Apart from Shilpa, Sunil, Ali and Sugandha adding fun to the show, there will also be some serious commentary on cricket by legendary players like Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag and accompanying them will be TV anchors Samir Kochhar, Archana Vijaya and Shibani Dandekar. Divulging details about his upcoming show, Sunil told indianexpress.com, “See we also have people like Kapil Dev, Virendra Sehwag and more who would make sure that cricket is discussed seriously and we would add the entertainment quotient. But yes, the writers have balanced out the parts beautifully, as we don’t want to make the comedy look deliberate in between serious conversation.”

A few days back Shilpa Shinde shared her photo with Sunil on her Twitter handle and captioned it, “There is no replay, no third umpire, no second inning in real life. So be happy and keep everyone happy. Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life..Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover.” The other photos were shared by the fan pages of the two stars and also by Sugandha on Instagram. The caption of the photo shared by Sugandha reads, “Why girlsss shud have all the fun.. ;) supeerrgirl @shilpa_shinde_official 💖#funonset #instashoot #jioipl.”

There is no replay, no third umpire, no second inning in real life. So be happy and keep everyone happy. Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life.. Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/kKLHC9XjnH — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 3, 2018

It’s a blissful feeling to work with brilliant talents like @mishrasugandha @sureshnmenon and #PareshGanatra ji .

Feeling wonderful to hit back the shooting sets with such a talented team @preetisimoes pic.twitter.com/yXrcGc8R6E — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 3, 2018

Earlier we saw the cast of the show posing with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment. Sister duo Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, are producing the web show in partnership with Frames Production. They had earlier co-produced The Drama Company on Sony TV. Preeti also shared several clicks and videos from the show on her Instagram account.

IPL is all set to launch on April 7 and will go on till May 27. Due to its novel concept, Dhan Dhana Dhan is expected to open to good ratings. It will stream at 7.30 pm and 11 pm on Jio TV app.

