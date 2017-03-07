Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu ditches her sarees for a bikini. See pics

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in Singapore to shoot for a special segment of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in Singapore to shoot for a special segment of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

What is the image you have of Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s sweet, innocent Gopi Bahu? A simple girl in a traditional attire who is always ready to save her family from the claws of enemies? But actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu is just a girl who wants to have fun in real life. In her recent Instagram posts, Devoleena looks no less than a sultry siren as she ditches saree-bindi get-up for something more suited for the beach.

Television bahu and betis might not get a chance to look chic and glamorous in the daily soaps but the outdoor shooting definitely gives them a chance to break through their ‘sanskaari’ image. Devoleena also flaunted her bold avatar in Singapore where she is shooting for a segment of her show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

More from the world of Entertainment:



According to the reports, the longest running show on television, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is ready for another leap and this time Gopi will find out that she is a mother of twins but her son was stolen by the maid. The role of her lost son will be essayed by actor Rohit Suchanti who has earlier acted in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Warrior High. Devoleena was to fly to the US but the makers of the show had to restrict the shoot to Singapore because of some visa issues.

Devoleena, who seems to be having a lot of fun in Singapore, shared her picture in a bikini and captioned it, “Dont just Exist.Live !!❤️😈😍😊 #beachlover #waterbaby #sand #playfull #instapic.”

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s pics here:

Mohammad Nazim aka Jaggi also shared his pictures from Singapore on his Instagram account.

What can be better than working on the beautiful beaches of Singapore?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd