Exclusive: Devanshi to go off air, Sasural Simar Ka to take its timeslot

Colors is all set to see some programming changes. After Sasural Simar Ka getting an extension, the channel has now decided to pull the plug on Devanshi. The show, by Full House Media, depicted the story of a young girl’s tryst with a god woman. Launched in October last year, the daily will wrap up by end of this month, and Sasural Simar Ka will take its slot of 6 pm. The lead actor of the show Helly Shah told indianexpress.com, “Yes, we are wrapping up the shoot and it was a great experience shooting with the team.”

Recently, there was a buzz in the media that Bhaag Bakool Bhaag will go off air. But the show will continue its run as of now. Sasural Simar Ka, post a leap, has been getting a positive response thanks to the entry of Rohan Mehra. It has got a 100 episodes extension by the channel. The team has already started working on the new track.

Coming back to Devanshi, the show received acclaim from all quarters for its hard-hitting subject. Child actor Kashvi Kothari, who played the young Devanshi, was lauded for her performance. The vicious god woman played by Karuna Pandey also got the audience cringing, Post leap, Swaragini fame Helly Shah took charge and added her own charm to the serial.

Helly, further sharing her experience told us, “We will be shooting for two more days and our beautiful journey will come to an end. Devanshi has been a learning experience for me. The team was also a wonderful one and I am sure everyone will miss shooting together. As of now, I am not in talks with any project but I really hope to do more such interesting roles.”

The original timeslot of Sasural Simar Ka will be taken up by Arjun Bijlani’s new show Ishq Mein Mar Jawan. It will launch on September 20 at 7:30 pm

