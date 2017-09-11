Delnaaz Irani to make web debut with Virgin Woman Diaries: Industry hasn’t done justice to my talent

Delnaaz Irani will be seen playing a mother to a teenager in this Kabir Sadanand’s web show Virgin Woman Diaries. Delnaaz Irani will be seen playing a mother to a teenager in this Kabir Sadanand’s web show Virgin Woman Diaries.

Beautiful and chubby Delnaaz Irani has been missing from the screen post Jamai Raja. And now, she has chosen a bold web-series Virgin Woman Diaries as her comeback vehicle. Delnaaz will be seen playing a mother to a teenager in this Kabir Sadanand’s web show. Stating that she was working on improving her health in this break, Delnaaz told indianexpress.com, “When you are working, you just don’t have time for yourself. The long hours of traveling and hectic work schedules take a toll on your health. It was thus important for me to step back and improve my health conditions before it could become an issue.”

Delnaaz, best known for playing Preity Zinta’s best friend Sweetu in Kal Ho Na Ho, has also dabbled into theatres. She said that for her, a medium can never be the barrier to express herself. “I have never thought about prioritizing any medium, for me my work is most important. But yes, TV, today has become slightly monotonous and the digital medium is going full length to try out different content. What we can’t do on TV, digital can easily do that. It also gives you a chance to explore bolder content. And that’s a positive change completely. This is my first web series and I completely loved the experience.”

When we asked her what changes does she notice on TV, Delnaaz smiled to say, “Today, it is all about delivering your episodes on time. It has become a money minting business. I miss the time when a show was made with a vision to tell a story but now it’s all a race for the best ratings.” On our query, if she will ever get into making shows and bring about a change in the industry, the actor said, “Not at all. I might work as a creative director but to produce a show is not my thing.”

Lastly, we discussed how over weight people in the industry are stereotyped as a comic character and not many get a chance to do different roles. Agreeing to the same, Delnaaz said, “Frankly yes, people assume that all over weight people will always be seen with burgers and cold drinks and bring a comic relief. I believe that my talent couldn’t be tapped completely owing to the same. But I must also add that I have been lucky to get this amount of love and adulation. As an actor, yes, I do feel the industry hasn’t done justice to my talent. But in my long career in the industry I have always gone with my gut feelings, and luckily for me, I have done some really good work in shows like Kehta Hai Dil Sun Le Zara and Kya Hua Tera Vaada.”

“I have always been very comfortable and confident about my body type and that made people respect me for who I am. I am happy about myself but now that age is taking over, I have started walking and working on my health. Not to get in shape, but it’s really important to be fit,” she further added.

