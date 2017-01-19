Deepika Padukone is off to wow on The Late Late Show with James Corden, along with her xXx 3 co-star Vin Diesel. Deepika Padukone is off to wow on The Late Late Show with James Corden, along with her xXx 3 co-star Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel and ‘his girl’ Deepika Padukone appear on James Corden’s show and this backstage video’s the goods

After discussing her secret love life (most of it in her head) on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deepika Padukone is off to wow on The Late Late Show with James Corden. This xXx: Return of Xander Cage star is on a roll and we can’t be happier for our girl in Hollywood. Deepika Padukone will appear on Corden’s show with her co-star Vin Diesel.

The host, who is famous for her Carpool Karaoke, shot the episode with the two stars on January 18, the same day as Ellen. Deepika shared her look for the evening on Instagram as did her stylist.

Watch Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel’s live video from The Late Late Show with James Corden sets:

But the best part is a backstage video with Vin, Deepika and the show’s host. Corden says ever since the show came to Los Angeles, they wanted Vin on the show.

“But he made us wait,” their rep says as Vin replies, “I thought I would wait till I become a really famous movie star and then I would come on the show.” The video shows a suitably impressed Deepika soaking it all in as we get to see her picture next to all the Hollywood worthies on Corden’s wall.

Vin confesses he is nervous and shy about being on the show but he’s okay because he is on the show with his girl Deepika. Our Bollywood beauty, meanwhile, has her A-game on and looks like a million bucks. xXx: Return of Xander Cage releases on January 20 in the US. The film came out a week earlier in India and has managed to rake in money. The premiere of the film will take place in the US on January 19.

