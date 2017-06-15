Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds: I’m a Game of Thrones nut

Ryan Reynolds wants to join the cast of Game of Thrones. Ryan Reynolds wants to join the cast of Game of Thrones.

The popularity of Game of Thrones is such that every actor wants to be a part of it. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has also expressed his desire to star in the popular fantasy drama. The 40-year-old actor revealed he would love to replace Irish actors Liam Cunningham or Aidan Gillen on the show.

Cunningham plays Ser Davos Seaworth, while Gillen portrays Petyr Littlefinger’ Baelish on the HBO series. “It’s no secret, I’m a Game of Thrones nut. I’m an addict. There’s nothing I won’t do to get my next fix. No boundary of self-respect, I’ll do whatever it is I have to do to have more,” Reynolds told The Irish Sun.

“Would I want a part? On one hand, I’m a fan so I like my outside perspective into that world but on the other, yeah, how ridiculously insane would that be?” Reynolds said he could also play a “long lost Lannister”. He said, “I’m not sure how or where I’d fit in. Are there any new parts? Maybe I could just take over (one of the Irish roles).” It seems like his obsession with the show even led him to believe that the show was real life.

Recently, HBO released some interesting pictures from the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

Turns out Game of Thrones is NOT historically accurate. Apologies for calling my idiot 6 year old nephew an imbecile. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2016

Although many of our favourite characters died in the previous seasons, it promised us that the next season would arrive with more exciting plot. Game Of Thrones Season 7 will begin on July 16.

However it will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.

(with inputs from PTI)

