Deadpool 2 actor Stefan Kapicic in Better Call Saul Season 4

A Deadpool actor will appear in Better Call Saul Season 4. Stefan Kapicic, who is the voice of Colossus in Deadpool films, will star in season 4 of AMC show Breaking Bad’s popular spinoff Better Call Saul, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Kapicic will reprise the role in upcoming sequel of 2016’s Deadpool. Colossus is a gentle giant figure in the franchise, who is an experience mutant and wants Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to be responsible and induct him into X-Men. The actor has hinted that his character will continue his efforts in the sequel.

Better Call Saul, created by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, is a prequel to the uber popular Breaking Bad and tells the story of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) before the events of the original show. At the beginning, Jimmy McGill (Saul Goodman’s original name) is an irresponsible budding lawyer who has a kind heart. The show describes his descent into the shallow, cheap lawyer he becomes in Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul has received highly positive reviews with some critics calling it even better than the original. Stefan Kapicic will have a recurring role in the show.

Better Call Saul has brought old fan favourite characters from Breaking Bad like Tuco Salamanca, Gus Fring, Mike Ehrmantraut and others. Kapicic said about the chance, “I’m thrilled that I have a chance to become a part of Better Call Saul family. It is one of my favorite shows on TV and it’s a dream come true be a part of the Breaking Bad universe. The amazing team and talented cast behind this wonderful show are a delight to work with and I can’t wait for everyone to see what is in store for this upcoming season.”

There is no premiere date for Better Call Saul season 4 but it is unlikely that it will release this year.

