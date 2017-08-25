Dancing star Tiger Shroff lauds Shantanu Maheshwari’s dance video

Tiger Shroff lauded the efforts of Shantanu Maheshwari and appreciated his dance performance. Tiger Shroff lauded the efforts of Shantanu Maheshwari and appreciated his dance performance.

Talented actor and a dancer par excellence Shantanu Maheshwari is flying high. Apart from being one of the finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi and winning Rohit Shetty’s heart, the young Kolkata boy has found another fan in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff, who himself is an excellent dancer, recently took to Twitter to laud Shantanu’s efforts and appreciate his performance in the World of Dance championship. The Dil Dostii Dance actor told indianexpress.com, “Such an awesome applause coming from Tiger Shroff has really motivated the team more. His good wishes mean a lot to us, and we sincerely thank him for the same.”

Shantanu and his crew The Desi Hoppers won the World of Dance championship in 2015 and from then have been performing internationally. After being special performers in Hollywood reality show America’s Got Talent and China’s Day Day Up. They recently were back at World of Dance Championship as special guests and performed on stage along with other previous winners. The video of the same has gone viral with fans sharing it on social media. Apart from the audience, celebs have been going gaga over the brilliant performance.

Making the country proud once again on the same stage where it all began! #WayToGo #WODFINALS2017 #THISISWODhttp://t.co/ClXKh9WDea — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 23, 2017

Speaking on the same, Shantanu said, “Being called upon as special performers back to where it all began at the World of Dance championship last month, was really a proud moment for our entire crew! And the response we are now getting back at home on our performance video is just amazing! We also hope to get more opportunities like this where we represent India and make our country proud.”

Apart from Tiger, good friend and Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Nia Sharma also hailed Shantanu on Twitter.

And that’s a star performance @shantanum07 and team ‘Respect’ 🎉🎉http://t.co/szqQKSzDvO — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) August 22, 2017

The actor mentioned that he’s been flooded with messages from friends and well-wishers in the industry. As for the fans, he had to say, “Thank you, for all the love and support. Keep it coming guys.”

