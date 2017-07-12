Dance Plus 3: Shah Rukh Khan left female contestants smiling while promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal with Imitiaz Ali. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting this upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, he along with his film’s director Imitiaz Ali became a part of Dance Plus Season 3. Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting this upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, he along with his film’s director Imitiaz Ali became a part of Dance Plus Season 3.

Shah Rukh Khan is a charmer and there is no doubt about it. Every time he meets his fans we know he will amuse them. While SRK is busy promoting this upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, he along with his film’s director Imitiaz Ali became a part of Dance Plus Season 3. The new season of the show is known for unadulterated and pure dancing coupled with incomparable talent, and SRK seems to have had a good time on the sets.

Super Judge Remo D’Souza and captains on the show – Shakti, Punit and Dharmesh recently shot an episode with King of Romance – Shah Rukh Khan. The actor along with his director Imitiaz Ali graced the stage of Dance Plus Season 3 to promote their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. The duo was here to witness the magic each talent creates on stage with his/her dance moves and styles. In an episode filled with fun, passion, romance and excitement, all the contestants tried their best to win SRK’s heart.

SRK was welcomed with a medley of his own songs right from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to DDLJ title track, from iconic Dil Toh Pagal Hai track to recent Gerua. The actor was in awe to see the grand welcome that Remo D’Souza planned for his entry on stage. SRK also obliged his female fans on the sets. SRK took it on himself to go an extra mile and bring a smile on the faces of all the female contestants on the show, making them feel special.

See Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan’s photos from Dance Plus 3 sets:

Imitiaz and Shah Rukh Khan were mesmerized to see the performances on stage live. SRK said in a statement, “I am stunned to see the talent on board Remo has managed to bring on board. If this is the hidden talent of our nation than truly Sky is the limit. Each contestant surprised me with their dance moves and their energy is electrifying. I am up for taking personal dance lessons from each of them for my movies. I am honored to see these performances live and truly wish to see them world famous one day.”

Well, the show’s host Raghav Juyal added a tinge of humour and fun to the episode with his punchlines and comic timing. Overall, it was an episode that one cannot give a miss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd