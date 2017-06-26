Dance Plus 3 mentor Shakti Mohan wants to choreograph a song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie

Shakti Mohan reveals that her dream project is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shakti Mohan reveals that her dream project is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Popular contemporary dancer Shakti Mohan says her dream is to choreograph songs featured in the films directed by National award winner Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shakti did a brief appearance in the title song of Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, and she was seen shaking a leg in the song, “Aa Re Pritam Pyaare” from Akshay Kumar-starrer Rowdy Rathore. She also co-assisted noted choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for “Kamli” song in Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3.

“I am looking at doing choreography. I am doing shows with AR Rahman and International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks, doing live shows I am getting into the choreography world which is new to me. I would love to choreograph a song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali… that’s my dream. He met my sister once and told her how great dancer I am. I was overwhelmed to hear that,” Shakti told PTI.

From being a contestant on dance reality show Dance India Dance to being a mentor on third season of Dance +, a dance reality show, Shakti has come a long way. “For me everything is a dream as I did not imagine I would reach this far. I want to dance and I am glad I am getting opportunities for it (dancing),” Shakti says. Shakti says the third season of Dance + will have international dancers competing with the contestants of the show.

“We have Remo’s squad… he is bringing international dance artistes… they will be competing with these talents. Talent is evolving, today people are exposed to YouTube. Through our show we are looking for someone who have their own unique style and not copy anyone. It’s challenging to show something new,” she adds. Dance + 3 will premiere on Star Plus on July 1.

