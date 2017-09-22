Dance Plus 3 finale: Varun, Taapsee and Jacqueline bring Judwaa 2 fun on Remo D’Souza show

Dance Plus 3: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez double the fun on the finale episode. Dance Plus 3: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez double the fun on the finale episode.

Varun Dhawan came along with his leading ladies of Judwaa 2 Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez on the sets of Dance Plus 3 finale and recreated the magic of “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0” and “Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12”. Also, for Varun, it was his reunion with the team of ABCD 2 including Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal. The experience was nothing less than a homecoming for the actor and he felt protected in the company of his ABCD 2 co-actors and director of the film, Remo D’Souza.

As Varun shared a photo from the sets of Dance Plus 3, he wrote, “judwaa2 meets #Abcd2 aur phir hota hai dance aur comedy ka dhamaka. Some of my favourite peeps on the same stage. I feel very protected.” Going by his caption, it can be said that the finale of the dance reality show will be a blockbuster. Also, considering the fact that the host of the show is Raghav who has been entertaining all from day one as a ‘padosi’ of Remo, there is no doubt about the final episode being a hit.

Taapsee Pannu who rocked a little black dress as she shot for the finale episode shared a boomerang video and a photo on her Instagram account. She wrote, “All set for the shoot of #DancePlus season 3. #Judwaa2 #September29 @varundvn @remodsouza.” Going by the various photos and videos that have been shared by several fans on Twitter, it seems Judwaa 2 team had a gala time shooting for the dance show.

The happy news came from filmmaker-choreographer Remo who announced his film ABCD 3 and also that it will star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Varun was in complete dance mood and even did some headstand with finalist Bir Radha Sherpa.

Check out more photos from the sets of Dance Plus 3 finale:

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

However, the finalists include Tarun and Shivani, Amandeep Singh Natt and Aryan Patra from captain Dharmesh’s team and Bir Radha Sherpa from captain Punit’s team.

The winner of the show will be announced on September 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd