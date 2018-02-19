Dance India Dance Season 6 winner Sanket Gaonkar: It’s yet to completely sink in

Ankola boy Sanket Gaonkar emerges victorious on Zee TV’s Dance India Dance Season 6. Ankola boy Sanket Gaonkar emerges victorious on Zee TV’s Dance India Dance Season 6.

After weeks of entertaining the audiences, Dance India Dance Season 6 drew to a close this weekend, announcing Sanket Gaonkar as this season’s winner. Karnataka’s dance prodigy, who has grown up in a small town called Ankola, Sanket won the Dance India Dance 6 trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The show was judged by masters Marzi Pestonji, Mudassar Khan and Mini Pradhan and had Mithun Chakraborty as it’s super judge. It was hosted by Amruta Khanvilkar and Sahil Khattar.

Speaking about his victory, an elated Sanket said in a statement, “Dance India Dance has been a great learning experience for me. Ever since I took my first steps in the show as a part of ‘Master Mini Ke Master Blasters’, I have wanted to learn everything there is to learn about dance and make everyone proud. The entire team, including Dada and my fellow contestants have been very supportive and have encouraged me throughout my journey on the show. They have helped me in moving a step forward in my dance journey. My training and practice sessions every week focused on improving and honing my skills and scaled up my performance in front of the judges. I am glad to have fostered some truly special bonds which I will cherish for life. It’s yet to completely sink in that I have won Dance India Dance; I am really excited and want to thank Zee TV for giving me this amazing opportunity and platform.”

Sanket surprises us yet again with his moves at the #DID6GrandFinale!

Interestingly, this is not Sanket’s first win. The dancer had won ETV Telugu’s Dhee Jodi too.

Finalists Sachin Sharma and Piyush Gurbhele were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively and were also awarded with cash prizes to celebrate their journey and achievements on the show.

The Dance India Dance Grand Finale also witnessed the presence of the gorgeous and multi-talented Chitrangada Singh who is set to make her television debut as a judge on Zee TV’s next non fixtion show DID Li’l Masters.

