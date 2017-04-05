Dalljiet Kaur’s dreamy photoshoot after shedding 30 kilos proves she has got a new lease of life. See pics

Dalljiet Kaur promised herself to look better and better every day. For her this makeover is for herself and not for anyone else. Dalljiet Kaur promised herself to look better and better every day. For her this makeover is for herself and not for anyone else.

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur had a sour relationship with husband Shaleen Bhanot. She claimed to be a victim of domestic violence and was “living in a hell without money.” But, she didn’t let her past cast a shadow on her present. The Kaala Teeka actor decided to live for herself and her son Jaydon, and do things which would bring happiness to her. This is when the flab to fit transformation happened for Dalljiet. The actor recently underwent a drastic make-over and made a jaw-dropping appearance on her social media account.

According to reports, Dalljiet Kaur, who has always essayed the roles of a girl-next-door in her daily sagas, lost more than 30 kilos to transform into a fitter and a healthier mom. Talking about her make-over, Dalljiet told Miss Malini, “I have promised myself to look better and better every day and I’ll be able to compliment myself in a couple of more months, it’s work in progress. I had touched about 86 kgs and now I am 53 kgs… I was fat and ugly and I was not happy when I looked at myself. For me, this makeover is for myself I am not doing it for anyone else. If that gives me benefits in my work then that would be great”.

Post-transformation, Dalljiet shared pictures from her photo shoot and trust us, she looked nothing like before. “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony,” she captioned one of the pictures which she shared on her Instagram account.

See Dalljiet Kaur’s recent photoshoot pictures.

A few days back, the actor also shared a series of pictures with four-year-old Jaydon and we lost our heart to this super-adorable mother-son duo. And seeing the captions which Dalljiet wrote along with the pictures, it is clear that Jaydon is her biggest strength in life. “Someday when the pages in my life end….. I know, you will be the most beautiful chapters in it.. #jaydon #dalljietkaur #dalljietjaydon,” read one of the captions. Another caption says, “Yes i gave you life…. But really, you gave me mine ….. #jaydon.” In the pictures, Dalljiet was also seen twining with her son, who was earlier named Shaarav.

See Dalljiet Kaur’s pictures with her son Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot had a fairytale love story. They were even the winning couple in Nach Baliye 4. Their marriage, however, hit the rocks in 2015 and they filed for divorce in 2016 after mutual consent.

