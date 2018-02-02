Crime Patrol host Annup Soni: We help create awareness among viewers

Apart from Crime Patrol, Annup Soni is also known for Balika Vadhu. Apart from Crime Patrol, Annup Soni is also known for Balika Vadhu.

Annup Soni, his name today resonates with crime cases after hosting Crime Patrol for so long. While many enjoy watching the show, others feel that the show has given rise to crime in our society. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Annup, who was recently seen playing an army officer in The Test Case, slams the idea and shared his take.

When asked if such shows give rise to more crimes in our country, Annup said, “There’s a saying going for years that art is the reflection of society. We only present tales that are happening around us. I have had people coming up to me and saying that they are shocked to know such heinous crimes happen around us. I think rather than closing our eyes to it, we should be more alert.”

He further added, “There’s an old tale, that the pigeon always closes its eyes when it sees a cat thinking that the cat will also not see it. This is why I say that it’s important to know it. Yes, it might affect us but precaution is always better than cure. So even for small events, there’s an awareness happening with our show. People congratulate us saying that they learned a lot from our episodes.”

Talking about the current episode that will focus on the mysterious death of a journalist, Annup said, “As the citizens of this nation, we demand to know and find answers every time something shocking or tragic happens around us. Keeping this sole goal in mind, this special series on Crime Patrol will throw light on some of the biggest crimes that put humanity to shame and left a lasting impact on all of us. The show sheds light on these atrocious crimes and how these challenged the judicial system of our country and in some cases, brought justice to the victims.”

