Complaint filed against Ishq Subhan Allah for wrongful religious representation

Ishq Subhan Allah, produced by Creative Eye, launched on March 14 and has Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan playing the lead roles. Ishq Subhan Allah, produced by Creative Eye, launched on March 14 and has Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan playing the lead roles.

Ishq Subhan Allah, even before it could witness its first week ratings, has found itself in a mess. Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt an Islamic association based in Mumbai, Raza Academy has filed a case against the Zee TV show for wrongful representation of religious facts and maligning the image of the religion. The lawyer handling the case Hitesh C Soni, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Visual media is very effective and affects children a lot. So it’s not only about one community but we are concerned about the perception of the general public. The show is very provocative in nature and we demand a ban of the same.”

The committee that deals with education and welfare of Muslims in its complaint (a copy of which is with indianexpress.com) states that the daily “shows Islam in a bad light, the scripts of the entire serial is made to understand that Islam religion needs a lot of changes, revival, amendments. (sic)” The members have further defined their objections in 20 other pointers ranging from dialogues to certain visualization and characterization. The team has lodged a complaint under section 124A, 153A, 153B, 504, 292, 293 and 295A and demanded a ban on the show under section 95 of criminal procedure act.

When we further asked if this can be a way of gaining publicity, Hitesh shared, “Well, this can be better answered by my clients but we have a strong case and looking towards a positive judgment. And if the show is not banned, which would be prejudiced to our allegations, the script does need major modifications.”

When we reached out to the channel on the matter, Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Deputy Business Head, Zee TV, shared with us, “Yes, we have heard about this, but are yet to receive any official intimation from the authorities.”

Ishq Subhan Allah, produced by Creative Eye, launched on March 14 and has Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan playing the lead roles. Based on the practice of triple talaq and the recent judgment passed against the same by the court, the show promised to highlight the sensitive subject in a mature way. With a motive to present a progressive society and culture, this sudden unwanted development has definitely come as a blow for the team.

As readers would remember, earlier Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki faced the axe, when a petition was filed against the show for impacting children’s mind by showing a relationship between an 18-year-old girl and a minor boy. After many failed clarifications, the show went off air, only to launch again with a new title and storyline. It has been doing comparatively well till now. With just a few episodes on air, let’s see what’s the fate of Ishq Subhan Allah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd