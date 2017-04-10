Complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhu for cracking double meaning jokes on Kapil Sharma Show

Navjot Singh Sidhu has not been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show’s recent episodes. Navjot Singh Sidhu has not been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show’s recent episodes.

The trouble for Kapil Sharma Show just seems to be escalating. In the eye of storm this time is Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently made a minister in the Punjab government. While Sidhu has been unequivocal that he will continue with Kapil’s show, questions have been raised about the propriety of such an action. Now, the Punjab government has received a complaint against Sidhu, which says the cricketer-turned-politician cracked inappropriate and double-meaning jokes on the show. The complaint has been filed by HC Arora, an advocate of Punjab and Haryana High Court HC Arora. he had earlier filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in court against Sidhu in the same case.

In a letter to Punjab chief secretary Karan A Singh, the complainant wrote, “I viewed the Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday from 9 pm to around 10.15 pm. The ‘comedy’ of Kapil Sharma, and particularly that of Navjot Singh Sidhu was replete with vulgar, double-meanings and obscene dialogues. It violated various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as well as those of the Information and Technology (IT) Act. Their dialogues offended my conscience while viewing the show along with my wife and daughters… Although I am yet to procure a recorded version of the utterances of these two comedians, yet on the basis of whatever I can recollect, Sidhu told Kapil Sharma ‘Kapil, you please get married, otherwise after crossing 40-years of age, you shall lose your reproductive capacity’.”

He also quoted a joke from the show in the letter, “Navjot Singh Sidhu further elaborated, saying ‘An old man once went to the toilet to attend nature’s call, when he returned he saw that he had not fastened the button of his pant. When asked for the reason, he replied, a road that has no treasure, what is the point of putting a lock to it?’ What Sidhu wanted to bring home to the audience was that an old man need not button up his pants, as he being virtually impotent, cannot harm any woman. I would, therefore, call upon you to convey my feelings to chief minister, that the situation has reached such alarming proportions that the chief minister must rein his colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.”

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana HC had also asked if Sidhu should continue to make his weekly appearance on a comedy show on television despite his dutoes as a minister. “Everything is not about law, but what about propriety and morals? If a minister is not following service rules, how can he make his juniors follow it?” asked the Court. The final argument in the case is fixed on May 11.

